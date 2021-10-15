Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AVYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avaya from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avaya from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Avaya in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.18.

Get Avaya alerts:

Avaya stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 333.17 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43. Avaya has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $732.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Avaya had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 101.31%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avaya will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avaya by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avaya by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.