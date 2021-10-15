Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Change Healthcare to a buy rating and set a $25.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Change Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.06.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $20.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of -122.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Change Healthcare has a 1 year low of $13.79 and a 1 year high of $24.21.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.03). Change Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.99% and a negative net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $867.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $857.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Change Healthcare by 36.5% in the third quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Change Healthcare by 34.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 417,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after buying an additional 106,738 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Change Healthcare in the second quarter worth $231,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Change Healthcare by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,739,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,162,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Change Healthcare by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,306,000 after buying an additional 225,710 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare, Inc engages in the development of healthcare technology platform that offers data and analytics-driven solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services. The Software and Analytics segment provides solutions for revenue cycle management, provider network management, payment accuracy, value-based payments, clinical decision support, consumer engagement, risk adjustment and quality performance, and imaging and clinical workflow.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.