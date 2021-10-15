Wedbush Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) – Stock analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Infosys in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.67. Wedbush also issued estimates for Infosys’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.13.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $22.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. Infosys has a one year low of $14.05 and a one year high of $24.14.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,801,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

