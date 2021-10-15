Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $30.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.09. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.42, a P/E/G ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 68.22%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

