Coca-Cola HBC AG to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.88 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CCHGY)

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.90. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $37.14 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Coca-Cola HBC’s FY2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

CCHGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola HBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS CCHGY opened at $35.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.29.

About Coca-Cola HBC

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.