Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 10,700 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,777 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.08% of National Instruments worth $4,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1,225.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after buying an additional 75,799 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 24.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 15,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.90. National Instruments Co. has a 52-week low of $30.42 and a 52-week high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 258.89 and a beta of 1.08.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.73 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

