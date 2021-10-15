Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,290 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,290 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Bank OZK worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 6.2% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Bank OZK by 7.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Bank OZK by 12.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.82. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.82.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.44%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.29.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

