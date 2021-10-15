Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $5.59 Million Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,345 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 29.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the second quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE:NFG opened at $57.50 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $58.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 62.33%.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

