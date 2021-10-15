SparkPoint Fuel Hits Market Cap of $1.65 Million (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.0582 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $485,922.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00067589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00112942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.26 or 0.99876983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.27 or 0.06344090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002665 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

