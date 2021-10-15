Oppenheimer Boosts Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Price Target to $51.00

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAC. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $45.07 on Friday. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $23.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.83. The company has a market capitalization of $379.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

