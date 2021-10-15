StrongHands Trading 59.4% Higher Over Last Week (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. StrongHands has a market cap of $618,003.56 and approximately $385.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,780,659,228 coins and its circulating supply is 17,367,464,874 coins. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

