Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Given New GBX 2,170 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) had its price objective hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,170 ($28.35) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RAT. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a report on Thursday.

LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,962 ($25.63) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 24.36. Rathbone Brothers has a 52-week low of GBX 1,402 ($18.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,085 ($27.24). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,989.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,885.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a GBX 27 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.43%. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is 0.90%.

In related news, insider Dharmash Mistry purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,943 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($63,463.55). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,515 shares of company stock valued at $4,887,149.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

