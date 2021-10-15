Sono-Tek Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOTK)

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) – Equities research analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sono-Tek in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Sono-Tek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

SOTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sono-Tek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

Shares of SOTK opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.81. Sono-Tek has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned 0.10% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

