Raymond James Weighs in on Coeur Mining, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Coeur Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CDE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $6.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.24. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.76.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,587,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,274,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,667,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,324,000 after purchasing an additional 652,359 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,155,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,554,000 after purchasing an additional 418,069 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 5,123,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

