Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 44,390 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 476,285 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 44,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $4,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 303,000.0% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $11.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $11.22.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.81 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.