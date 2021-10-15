Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Position Lifted by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.08% of Medpace worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Medpace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after purchasing an additional 43,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after purchasing an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 445,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,082,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Medpace by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 target price on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

MEDP opened at $186.61 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $199.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.97.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $278.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $261,160.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,138,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,827,226.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,945 shares of company stock worth $18,212,814. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

