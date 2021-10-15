Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,049 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BEPC. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

BEPC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of BEPC opened at $39.97 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average is $42.08.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.