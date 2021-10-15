Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a one year low of $35.99 and a one year high of $53.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIRC. Truist increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.82.

Apartment Income REIT Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

