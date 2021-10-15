SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Position Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its position in SEI Investments by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 20.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,290,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,653,000 after acquiring an additional 221,391 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,239,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,135 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.38.

SEIC stock opened at $61.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.55. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $48.70 and a fifty-two week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.