Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GDDY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 176.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in GoDaddy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 9,633 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in GoDaddy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 177,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,769,000 after purchasing an additional 79,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,994,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,596,000 after buying an additional 222,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy stock opened at $70.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $931.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.26 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GDDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

