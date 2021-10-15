189,843 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENFA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.52% of 890 5th Avenue Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners during the second quarter worth about $227,000. 56.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENFA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $9.57 and a one year high of $10.94.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

