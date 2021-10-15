Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,230,760.00 in Stock

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ purchased 512,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $139.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $139.90.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

