Equalizer Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $752,757.00 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Equalizer coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Equalizer has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. Equalizer has a total market capitalization of $11.86 million and approximately $752,757.00 worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00067589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00112942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.26 or 0.99876983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.27 or 0.06344090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Equalizer Profile

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Buying and Selling Equalizer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.