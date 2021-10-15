DMScript (DMST) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,798.00

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. DMScript has a market capitalization of $325,843.50 and approximately $4,798.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMScript coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, DMScript has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00067589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00112942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.26 or 0.99876983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.27 or 0.06344090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002665 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DMScript is dmscript.com

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

