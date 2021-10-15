Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 160 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been given a GBX 160 ($2.09) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.35% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 150 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 187 ($2.44) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 171.38 ($2.24).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 110.08 ($1.44) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 124.56. The company has a market cap of £30.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 366.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.99. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 100.94 ($1.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86).

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Dame Clara Furse acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of £87,000 ($113,666.06).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

