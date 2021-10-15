Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cinemark from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.40.

CNK opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.69. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $27.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.06). Cinemark had a negative net margin of 135.90% and a negative return on equity of 107.71%. The company had revenue of $294.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3174.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 24.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,294,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cinemark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,043,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,445,000 after purchasing an additional 436,441 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cinemark by 33.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,180,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 67.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,504,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,415,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,818,000 after buying an additional 40,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

