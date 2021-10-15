Toronto Dominion Bank Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $2,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $472.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $489.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.45 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $441.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.29. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $219.51 and a one year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $128,493.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.52, for a total transaction of $12,933,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $56,119,688. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

