CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,468 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $2,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of CI Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in CI Financial by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in CI Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. 40.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CIXX. Zacks Investment Research lowered CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on CI Financial in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

CIXX opened at $21.42 on Friday. CI Financial Corp has a one year low of $11.68 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.25.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.30 million. CI Financial’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.15%.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

