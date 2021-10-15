Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.04 Million Position in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,043,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned about 0.16% of Italk as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TALK. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth about $122,182,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth about $14,204,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth about $2,078,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Italk in the second quarter worth about $29,813,000. 43.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TALK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Italk in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.70 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.45.

Shares of TALK stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. Italk Inc has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $12.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $30.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.65 million. Research analysts expect that Italk Inc will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Hudson Executive Capital Lp bought 142,500 shares of Italk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $755,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

