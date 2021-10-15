Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $403,030.57 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 15th. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $403,030.57 and $532.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000647 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00067589 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.00 or 0.00112942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59,246.26 or 0.99876983 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,763.27 or 0.06344090 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002665 BTC.

About Fundamenta

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.