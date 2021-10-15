LHC Group, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for LHC Group in a report released on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now forecasts that the health services provider will earn $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.68.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $545.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.93 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 11.66%. LHC Group’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LHCG. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $255.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.64.

NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $143.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36. LHC Group has a fifty-two week low of $133.74 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LHC Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in LHC Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 493,815 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $98,892,000 after buying an additional 14,998 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in LHC Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 382,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,499,000 after buying an additional 56,622 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

