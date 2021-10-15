Mimecast Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NASDAQ:MIME)

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Mimecast in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mimecast’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mimecast from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Mimecast stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Mimecast has a 12-month low of $37.03 and a 12-month high of $71.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $142.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Mimecast news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total transaction of $1,892,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 850,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,997,186.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total transaction of $487,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,908 shares of company stock valued at $11,266,053 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Mimecast by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.