Brokers Issue Forecasts for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKC)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report issued on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MKC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

NYSE MKC opened at $80.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $100.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,736,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,893,000 after purchasing an additional 565,022 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,508,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,109,000 after purchasing an additional 129,738 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,327,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,551,000 after purchasing an additional 138,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 21.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,903,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,633,000 after purchasing an additional 339,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 33.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,884,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,475,000 after purchasing an additional 475,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares in the company, valued at $8,136,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.06%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

