Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,151 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 12,768.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPX. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

Shares of FPX opened at $129.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.46. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

