Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,345 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.60.

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $117.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $77.10 and a 52 week high of $120.31.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 111.93% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.04%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

