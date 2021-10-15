Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 6.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.25.

In other news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $321.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.04, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.51. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.87 and a 1 year high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $310.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.64.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 491.01% and a net margin of 32.48%. The business had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 24.54%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

