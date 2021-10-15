New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,624 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EDU. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,507,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244,593 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,182,000 after acquiring an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 6,158.1% in the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 25,032,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,453,000 after acquiring an additional 24,632,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,470,000. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EDU stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.84. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $19.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. Benchmark downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. DBS Vickers downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, New Oriental Education & Technology Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.23.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

