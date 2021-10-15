Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,842 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,441,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $329,965,000 after acquiring an additional 126,001 shares during the period. Thunderbird Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 37.7% during the first quarter. Thunderbird Partners LLP now owns 2,161,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $130,297,000 after buying an additional 591,674 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 9.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,979,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $120,048,000 after buying an additional 163,179 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 8.6% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 1,846,003 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,277,000 after buying an additional 146,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Kirby by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,123,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $70.60.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.30 million. Kirby had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

