Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 4,167 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,167 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $429,000. 92.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BWA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.
BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 163.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 24.64%.
About BorgWarner
BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.
Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).
Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.