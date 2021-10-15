Liberty Wealth Management LLC Purchases 15,193 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 12,252.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KALU. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,698,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 160,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,809,000 after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 345.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,100,000 after buying an additional 50,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,629.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 80,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,969,000 after purchasing an additional 76,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

KALU stock opened at $112.94 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $141.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.62 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($1.27). Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $741.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 168.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $109,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.42, for a total transaction of $47,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $250,532 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on KALU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.67.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

