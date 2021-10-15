Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 27,774 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,107,901 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 27,774 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.80% of Carlisle Companies worth $977,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 701.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $268,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $3,062,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,546 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.25.

In related news, VP Scott C. Selbach sold 21,021 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $4,275,881.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $2,210,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 161,815 shares of company stock valued at $33,098,099 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $213.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.99. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.68 and a 1 year high of $215.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

