Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 56.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $200.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.81 and its 200-day moving average is $177.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $202.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $222.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.96.

In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.66, for a total value of $375,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $765,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,276 shares of company stock worth $1,971,397. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.