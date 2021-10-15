Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 16,155 shares during the period. Quilter Plc grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 286.2% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 40,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after buying an additional 30,267 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPM opened at $41.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $50.75.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

