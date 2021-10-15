Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Position Increased by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $3,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 881.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Natural during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1,987.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $47.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. Northwest Natural Holding has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $56.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.24.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

