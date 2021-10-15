Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $836,000 Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 17.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Ventas by 12.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 632,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 68,909 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 116.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ventas by 0.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 33.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 13,939 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE VTR opened at $55.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.40. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $61.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 139.83, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

