1,881 Shares in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,881 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 194.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,009,492 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after buying an additional 1,987,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 210.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,333,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,558 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 507.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,513,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,712 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 213.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,546,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com during the second quarter worth about $16,415,000.

Shares of GRUB stock opened at $15.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.19. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GRUB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

