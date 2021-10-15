Liberty Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,442 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in XPeng during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 420.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XPEV opened at $39.39 on Friday. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $74.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $31.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.53.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.17). XPeng had a negative net margin of 33.74% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. Research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. boosted their target price on XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on XPeng from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

