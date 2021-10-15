Axa S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Axa S.A. raised its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 428.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in The Toro were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Toro in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Toro in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Toro during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Toro by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird cut The Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TTC opened at $96.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.77. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $118.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.38 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. The Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.77%.

The Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

