Axa S.A. Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Axa S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,154 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $363.26 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $239.70 and a 52 week high of $391.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $366.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

Several analysts recently commented on MLM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.25.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

