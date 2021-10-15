Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stake Raised by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 11,371.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares during the quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,486,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,759,000 after buying an additional 105,508 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,476,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,125,000 after buying an additional 821,293 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,767,000 after buying an additional 48,218 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Royal Gold by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $99.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.47. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.01 and a 52 week high of $129.69.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $168.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.85 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. Analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

In other news, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,990.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RGLD. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $117.21 target price on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $146.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.32.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.